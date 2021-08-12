Turkey believes Kabul airport should remain open despite Taliban offences

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 12 (ANI): Despite the Taliban's advancing offensive in Afghanistan, Turkey believes that it would be beneficial for Kabul's Hamid Karzai airport to remain open as the issue will "take shape" in the coming days.



"The talks over securing Kabul airport are going on and will probably take shape in coming days," local media quoting Turkish defense minister Hulusi Akar said.

Khaama Press reported that despite the territorial advances of the Taliban and their strong opposition over handing security of Kabul airport to Turkey, the country has reiterated its stance and said they are willing to run and guard the airport.

As the US and NATO forces are fully withdrawing from Afghanistan by end of this month, the previous has asked Turkey, a member state of NATO, to assist them in protecting and securing the Kabul airport.

According to Khaama Press, at present, the United States has nearly 650 service members who are protecting the airport and will leave the country after handing the airport to Turkish troops.

Turkey is apparently willing and ready to deploy troops to Kabul but the country is said to be still monitoring the situation in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said on Wednesday that he is willing to talk with the leadership of the Taliban to help protect Afghan peace process.

Taliban had previously warned that Turkish troops' deployment to Kabul will be considered as the continuation of occupation and will be treated so, Khaama Press reported.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

Due to rising violence in the country by the Taliban, the situation is deteriorating badly as the terror group has been looting people and killing civilians after capturing multiple areas from the government.

The Taliban escalated its offensive against the Afghan forces soon after the US forces started leaving Afghanistan in large numbers after the peace deal signed between Washington and the Taliban in February last year.

On Wednesday, President Ashraf Ghani appointed a new chief of army staff in an attempt to give a robust response to the terror group on the ground. Haibatullah Alizai replaced Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, as the new chief of army staff. Alizai previously worked as commander of the Afghan National Army Commando. (ANI)

