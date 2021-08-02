Turkey confirms 22,898 daily COVID-19 cases

Ankara [Turkey] August 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Monday registered 22,898 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,770,833, according to its Health Ministry.



The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 91 to 51,519, while 5,947 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 270,426 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started the mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 41.14 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 27.62 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 73.8 million doses including third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

