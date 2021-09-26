  1. Sify.com
  4. Turkey confirms 25,861 COVID-19 cases in a day

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Sep 27th, 2021, 03:25:04hrs
Representative image

Ankara [Turkey], September 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Sunday reported 25,861 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 7,039,500, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 228 to 63,166, while 24,875 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 341,221 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.
Turkey started a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.
More than 53.44 million Turks have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 43.56 million had two doses. Turkey has so far administered over 107.84 million doses including third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

