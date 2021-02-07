Turkey confirms 7,897 new COVID-19 cases

Ankara [Turkey], February 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Saturday confirmed 7,897 new COVID-19 cases, including 618 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 2,524,786, according to its health ministry.



The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 108 to 26,685, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,412,505 after 8,089 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 137,649 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 30,486,691.

The country started mass vaccination of health workers against COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 2,600,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

