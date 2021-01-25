Turkey deports 40 Pakistani citizens residing illegally

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 26 (ANI): Turkey deported as many as 40 Pakistani citizens last week who were illegally residing in different cities of the country, according to the local media reports.



The Daily Times reported that immigration has emerged as a prominent issue globally and more than half a million illegal immigrants deported during the past 6 years were from Pakistan.

As many as 519,000 Pakistani citizens were deported from 134 countries around the world for involvement in charges including forgery and other criminal activities.

The Pakistani citizens who were deported last week have now been moved to Islamabad, as confirmed by country's Federal Investigation Agency.

The deportees had earlier been provided food, clothes, and other essentials at the Islamabad airport, Daily Times reported.

Back in April 2019, Turkey deported 47 Pakistanis residing illegally in the country. The same year, Ankara sent home seven Pakistanis citizens for trying to enter the country illegally. (ANI)

