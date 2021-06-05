Turkey discovers more natural gas reserves in Black Sea

Ankara, June 5 (IANS) Turkey has discovered 135 billion cubic meters of addition natural gas in the Black Sea, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
The new discovery in the Amasra-1 field has raised the total potential in the region to 540 billion cubic metres, Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying on Friday.
Last year, Turkey announced the discovery of 405 billion cubic metres of natural gas reserves in the Sakarya field, about 100 nautical miles north of the Turkish coast.
