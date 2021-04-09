Turkey hits new daily record with 55,941 Covid-19 cases

Among the new cases were 2,316 symptomatic patients, as the total caseload in the country reached 3,689,866, according to the Turkish Health Ministry, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Ankara, April 9 (IANS) Turkey reported 55,941 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily count in the country since the start of the outbreak.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 258 to 33,201, while the total recoveries climbed to 3,232,892 after 37,914 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in Covid-19 patients in Turkey stood at 3.1 per cent and the number of seriously ill patients was 2,615 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 304,492 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 40,689,742.

The country started mass vaccination for Covid-19 on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese SinoVac vaccine. More than 10,710,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

