'Turkey plans to complete inoculation in May or June'

"We hope that this process will be completed in May or June, and we will be able to enter the summer season much more comfortably," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul after Friday prayers.

Istanbul, March 27 (IANS) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his government plans to complete its nationwide vaccination program against the coronavirus pandemic in May or June.

Turkey launched its vaccination program in mid-January with the Covid-19 vaccines developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Turkish leader said his country also received 1.4 million doses from Germany-based BioNTech on Wednesday as part of a procurement deal of 10 million doses, and negotiations continue with Moscow to buy Russianvaccines.

Erdogan noted that the studies of locally produced vaccines and drugs against the coronavirus are going on uninterrupted.

So far, more than 14.6 million vaccines have been administered in total across Turkey, according to the latest data issued by the Health Ministry.

--IANS

ksk/