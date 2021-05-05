Turkey registers 26,476 new COVID-19 cases

Ankara [Turkey], May 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 26,476 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,414 symptomatic patients, raising the total number of cases in the country to 4,955,594, according to the health ministry.



The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 356 to 41,883, while the total recoveries climbed to 4,589,501 after 35,464 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.2 per cent and the number of seriously ill patients is 3,418 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 229,491 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 48,459,224.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the CoronaVac vaccine. More than 14,314,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

