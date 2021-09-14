Turkey registers 27,802 daily COVID-19 cases

Ankara [Turkey], September 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Tuesday reported 27,802 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,710,666.



The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 276 to 60,393, while 29,191 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, according to Turkey's Health Ministry.

A total of 334,535 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 51.97 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 40.92 million have taken the second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 103 million doses including the third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

