Turkey reports 11,770 new Covid-19 cases; Iran's total infections exceed 1.68 mn

Cairo, March 7 (IANS) Turkey reported 11,770 new Covid-19 cases, while Iran's total infections exceeded 1.68 million after 8,212 daily cases were registered.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 64 to 28,965, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,616,139 after 7,291 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The country started mass vaccination against Covid-19 on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 7,519,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Iran's health ministry reported 8,212 daily Covid-19 cases on Saturday, raising the total nationwide infections to 1,681,682.

The pandemic has so far claimed 60,594 lives in Iran, up by 82 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

A total of 1,435,357 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,784 remain in intensive care units, she added.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported 4,068 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 723,189.

It also reported 11 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 13,548, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 3,883 to 657,032.

Earlier, the Iraqi health authorities approved a package of health restrictions, including the re-imposition of a partial and full curfew, but the restrictions exempted pilgrims of religious shrines from curfews provided that preventive measures are adhered to.

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 3,262 new Covid-19 cases, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 799,727.

The death toll from the Covid-19 in Israel reached 5,856 after 22 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 690 to 710.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 753,306, with 2,645 newly recovered cases, while the number of active cases increased to 40,565.

The number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 in Israel have surpassed 4.92 million, or 52.9 per cent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on December 20, 2020.

Kuwait reported 1,318 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 199,428.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced seven more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,120. The tally of recoveries nationwide rose by 992 to 185,231.

On March 4, Kuwait's government decided to impose a partial curfew, starting on March 7 from 5 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) to 5 a.m. until April 8, as part of its efforts to curb the Covid-19 spread.

During the curfew time, all commercial activities will be suspended and people are allowed to go to mosques on foot, and pharmacies, shops buying medical supplies, cooperative societies and markets are permitted to practice their activities through only delivery service.

In addition, the government also decided to close parks, restaurants and cafes are allowed to serve through delivery only and taxis to transfer two passengers only.

Morocco announced 407 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of confirmed cases in the North African country to 485,974.

The total number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Morocco increased to 471,919 after 509 more were added. The death toll rose to 8,676 with three new fatalities during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 3,913,615 people have received the first vaccine shot against COVID-19 in the country, and 578,942 people have received the second dose.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines.

The Qatari Health Ministry announced 460 new Covid-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 166,475.

Meanwhile, 293 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 155,700, while the fatalities increased by one to 262.

Lebanon registered on Saturday 3,158 new COVID-19 cases, raising the number of infections to 393,211, while the death toll went up by 42 to 5,013.

The Health Ministry added that 76,130 people have been vaccinated so far.

