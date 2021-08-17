Turkey reports 21,692 new COVID-19 cases

Ankara [Turkey], August 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Tuesday registered 21,692 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,118,508, according to its health ministry.



The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 183 to 53,507, while 14,636 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 294,561 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 44.71 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 33.77 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 85.56 million doses including third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

