Turkey reports 22,699 daily COVID-19 cases

Ankara [Turkey], August 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Sunday registered 22,699 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,918,540, according to its health ministry.



The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 108 to 52,196, while 5,835 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 239,637 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 41.77 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 28.87 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 76.19 million doses including third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

