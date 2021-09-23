Turkey reports 28,168 daily COVID-19 cases

Ankara [Turkey], September 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 28,168 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,932,453, according to its health ministry.



The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 242 to 62,307, while 23,096 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 351,655 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 53.07 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 42.77 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 106.49 million doses including the third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

