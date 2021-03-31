Turkey reports 39,302 new COVID-19 cases, 3,317,182 in total

Ankara [Turkey], April 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 39,302 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,401 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 3,317,182, according to its health ministry.



The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 152 to 31,537, while the total recoveries climbed to 3,014,226 after 19,193 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.6 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 2,082 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 240,012 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 38,578,057.

The country started mass vaccination for COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine.

More than 9,140,000 people have been vaccinated so far in Turkey.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

