Turkey reports 50,678 new COVID-19 cases, 237 deaths

Istanbul [Turkey], April 12 (ANI): Turkey's daily count of coronavirus cases reached over 50,000 and the nationwide death toll has mounted to 33,939 with 237 new fatalities on Sunday.



Citing Health Ministry data, Anadolu Agency reported that 50,678 cases, including 2,548 symptomatic patients were confirmed across the country.

The cumulative count of COVID-19 infections in Turkey is over 3.8 million. More than 41.5 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 294,274 done since Saturday, reported Anadolu Agency.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition has risen to 2,824.

Since its vaccination campaign began on January 14, Turkey has administered over 18.5 million coronavirus vaccine jabs nationwide.

Meanwhile, 30,194 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 3.3 million, according to official figures.

Over 10.9 million people to date have received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccine, while second vaccine doses were given to nearly 7.58 million, reported Anadolu Agency.

Turkey recently announced the return of weekend curfews in high-risk areas, as well as other restrictions, in addition to special measures for the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 2.9 million lives in 191 countries and regions.

Over 135.5 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries at more than 77 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

