Turkey seeks detention of 46 PKK suspects in operations

Security forces have launched simultaneous large scale operations in 20 provinces to catch the suspects, Anadolu said.

Istanbul, Feb 15 (IANS) Turkish prosecutors have ordered detention of the 46 suspected members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the state-run Anadolu agency reported on Monday.

It added that the operations continue under the direction of the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Turkey's northwestern province of Balikesir, Xinhua reported.

On Sunday, Turkish officials announced that PKK militants have executed 13 kidnapped Turks, including military and police personnel, in a cave in northern Iraq during Turkey's recent cross-border operation.

Turkey launched the cross-border Operation Claw-Eagle 2 in the neighboring country on February 10.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the EU, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for over 30 years.

