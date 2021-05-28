Turkey to extract oil from 3 new onshore wells

Ankara, May 28 (IANS) Turkey will extract oil from three newly discovered wells in the country's Diyarbakir and Kirklareli provinces, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said.
"We have also found oil in three new onshore wells following the discovery of 405 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea," Donmez tweeted on Thursday, referring to the Tuna-1 well in the Sakarya gas field, north of Turkey's Black Sea coast.
The new wells will produce nearly 6,800 barrels of crude oil per day, Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as further saying.
The Akoba-1 (Diyarbakir), Yenisehir-1 (Diyarbakir) and Misinli-2 (Kirklareli) wells have a daily production capacity of 2,800, 3,000 and 1000 barrels, respectively, according to Donmez.
Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said his country's average domestic daily production of oil has exceeded 61,000 barrels.
