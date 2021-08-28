Turkey will not assist operations at Kabul airport without its own security: officials

Ankara [Turkey] August 28 (ANI): Turkey officials informed that the country will not assist operations at Kabul airport after NATO's withdrawal unless the Taliban agree to the presence of Turkish security at the airport.



These developments came two days after the deadly attack outside the airport. The Taliban have asked Turkey for technical help to run the airport after next Tuesday's deadline for all foreign military forces to pull out of Afghanistan, The Washington Post reported.

"Our demand is that security should be ensured by Turkey too, through an extensive security team made up of former soldiers, former police, or a fully private firm," said the Turkish official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The attack raised doubts about the Taliban's ability to secure the airport or to keep any Turkish operational staff safe, he added.

The senior official also said talks with the Taliban had been "negatively impacted" by the airport attacks.

"It's a very serious job and we need to think of security and operation together," the official said. "Our approach is that even if security is not provided by the Turkish Armed Forces, it should be done by Turkey," another Turkish official informed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar had informed that Turkish armed forces have started leaving Afghanistan and the decision has been taken after evaluating the current situation and conditions.

The first plane carried 345 Turkish military staff including civilian personnel. (ANI)

