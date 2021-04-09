Turkish drillship starts new mission in Black Sea

Ankara, April 9 (IANS) Turkey's Fatih deepwater drillship has started its new mission in the Black Sea, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez announced.

"The conqueror of the Black Sea started its drilling activities at the Amasra-1 well," Donmez tweeted on Thursday.

The drillship departed Filyos Port in the Zonguldak province and sailed towards its new exploration zone in the North Sakarya Field earlier this week.