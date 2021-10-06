Turkish parliament ratifies Paris climate deal

Istanbul [Turkey], October 7 (ANI): Turkey's parliament ratified the Paris climate agreement on Wednesday, local media reported quoting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



"In line with constructive steps and declarations of contributions, Turkey plans to submit the Paris climate pact to Parliament in October," Erdogan said at the United Nations General Assembly recently, reported Daily Sabah.

The Turkish leader underlined that the world should put its focus on climate change because, beyond being an environmental issue, this problem could lead to irreversible consequences for the Earth.

"Turkey is not indifferent to any global problem, crisis or call, and will also do its part on climate change and protecting the environment," the Turkish publication reported quoting him.

"It is possible to prevent coronavirus with vaccines but there is no laboratory solution for climate change," it added. (ANI)

