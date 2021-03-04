Turkmenistan spl forces learn enhanced combat skills in India

Based on a request from the Turkmenistan Special Forces, the Special Forces Training School (SFTS) of the Indian Army has commenced training of their paratroopers.

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Turkmenistan Special Forces troopers are learning enhanced combat skills at India's specialised military training institute, the Army said on Thursday.

SFTS is based at Nahan, a hill town in Himachal Pradesh, and is a unique institution providing training to the Indian Army's Special Forces.

Turkmenistan Special Forces troopers learns Combat Free Fall as a precursor to a series of other customised professional courses which will assist in capability enhancement.

The first phase of training would culminate on March 27.

In August this year, the personnel will go for the second phase of training so that they can develop a strong winning attitude for carrying out special operations in the entire spectrum of contemporary warfare.

The Indian Special Forces (SF) have over a period of time earned immense respect and reputation of being one of the finest Special Forces in the world due to its professionalism, operational expertise, and sacrifice.

Special Forces of friendly nations including the US, Australia, countries of Central Asian Region and the Middle East have increasingly shown their desire to train with the battle-hardened Indian Special Forces troops.

In response, the Indian Army's Special Forces have increased their engagement with their counterparts from friendly nations.

