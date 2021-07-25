Tusker attacks forest guard in UP's Amangarh Reserve

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), July 25 (IANS) An angry tusker attacked and injured a forest guard when the latter was patrolling in the Makoniya section of the Amangarh Tiger Reserve on a motorcycle.

The guard has been admitted to a private hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

According to reports, the guard, Akbar Ali, was patrolling in the area on Saturday when the elephant suddenly attacked him, throwing him off his bike.