Tussle between JDU leaders Lalan Singh, R.C.P. Singh continues

K.C. Tyagi, the general secretary of the JDU, said: "Caste-based census is the most important issue for JDU and Nitish Kumar should start campaigning in the country. If the BJP is not ready to conduct caste-based census, the JDU should be prepared to take to the streets. The party should start preparing for the movement."

The meeting was held on Sunday evening at the party's Karpoori Sabhagar in Patna.

Patna, Aug 30 (IANS) A tussle within the Janata Dal United (JDU) between national president Lalan Singh and Union Minister R.C.P. Singh continued during a meeting of the national council of the party.

When Tyagi had suggested this in the meeting, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was silently listening to his speech, said sources.

When Union Minister R.C.P Singh came in, he categorically denied Tyagi's suggestion.

"NDA has the government in the Centre and JDU) is an alliance partner. He should not go against our own government," he said.

When it comes to contesting Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, all leaders, including R.C.P Singh, unanimously said that the JDU should contest the polls.

Lalan Singh went a step further and said in the meeting that the "JDU is an alliance partner in the Centre and RCP Babu (RCP Singh) is the Union Minister in the Narendra Modi government. He is frequently interacting with top brasses of the BJP Central leadership, he should negotiate with them in a bid to take some seats from the BJP in Uttar Pradesh".

Lalan Singh and the entire JDU leadership know that the party had no base in Uttar Pradesh. Still, he wants to convey the message to R.C.P. Singh to avoid taking the side of the BJP. Everyone knows that the BJP will not give even a single seat to the JDU in Uttar Pradesh, sources said.

The JDU top leadership are registering their protest on almost every policy of the Modi government, including the latter's decision not to conduct caste-based census in the country.

Lalan Singh and the entire JDU seem to be against R.C.P. Singh ever since he went against the party line and became the Union Minister during the second expansion of the Central government.

Nitish Kumar and JDU's other leaders had demanded two cabinet ministers and two state minister berths in the Modi government, but R.C.P. Singh, who was given the charge to negotiate with the BJP, had compromised with it and managed a place for himself only.

--IANS

