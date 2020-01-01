Tuticorin : Hair salon cum library offers services at concessional rates to readers

Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): In a bid to promote book reading habit among those who visit his shop, a hairdresser here has opened a library inside his salon with books on a range of subjects and interest.

Further, in order to make the customers utilize their waiting time by reading books, he has come up with a lucrative offer in New Year, wherein, he is offering services at concessional rates to those who read books.



"Nowadays reading skills have come down gradually and excessive use of mobile has played a role in it," said Pon Mariappan, the hairdresser.

"In the New Year I will increase the charges for hair-styling but for those who will read books from the shop library, I will charge concessional rates," he added.

He said that reading improves a person's overall personality (ANI)