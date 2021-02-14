Tutor arrested for giving injections to students to improve memory

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) A 20-year-old tutor has been arrested by Delhi Police for administering NS solution to his students through injections. The police arrested the accused Sandeep, a BA 2nd year student who gives free classes to students of classes 6 to 9 in east Delhi's Mandawali.

The police said the matter came to light after one of the student's parents saw their child taking injection at home and informed police. The inquiry revealed that the children were given NS (normal saline) solution by their tutor.