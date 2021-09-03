Tutor booked for murder after boy dies due to beating

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 3 (IANS) A private tutor has been booked for murder after a 12-year-old boy, whom he had beaten, died in hospital.

The incident was reported from the Radoi village and the case was lodged on Thursday.

Police Inspector Narendra Yadav said, "The child was beaten on August 30 and died due to injuries at the district hospital on Wednesday."