TV actor Pearl Puri arrested on charges of raping minor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): Television actor Pearl Puri was arrested on Saturday by the Waliv and Mumbai police on charges of raping a minor girl.



As per the Mumbai Police, a case has been registered against him under Section 376 of IPC and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act 4, 8, 12, 19 and 21.

The actor was remanded in police custody in the case registered with the Waliv Police by the father of the minor girl, he had allegedly raped.

The 31-year old actor is known for his roles in Naagin 3, Phir Bhi Na Maane Badtameez Dil and Bepanah Pyaar. (ANI)

