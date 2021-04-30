TV Journalist Rohit Sardana dies of Covid

Soon after the news of his death spread, senior politicians, his media colleagues and netizens took to social media to offer condolences. Senior Congress leader Raj Babbar tweeted, "Shocked that the brilliant Newsperson #RohitSardana ji is no more. Sensitive & learned his presence on the screen was so reassuring. May the Almighty give strength to his family to bear the loss."

Rohit Sardana left us too soon. Full of energy, passionate about India’s progress and a kind hearted soul, Rohit will be missed by many people. His untimely demise has left a huge void in the media world. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2021

Pained to learn about Shri Rohit Sardana ji’s untimely demise. In him, the nation has lost a brave journalist who always stood up for unbiased and fair reporting. May God give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My deepest condolences to his family and followers. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 30, 2021

I'm deeply shocked & saddened to hear heartbreaking news of senior journalist Rohit Sardana's demise. He was a fearless and straightforward journalist. May his departed soul rest in peace #RohitSardana pic.twitter.com/PFBSLhkNeN — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 30, 2021

Shocked and saddened to learn about untimely and sudden demise of senior journalist #RohitSardana ji. My deepest condolences to his family members, friends and colleagues, may God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/uKi5OIFwEd — Lokesh Sharma (@_lokeshsharma) April 30, 2021

JKKJHJGFHFHTT

Many netizens also expressed shock at the sudden shock of the popular anchor and Rohit Sardana soon became the top trend on Indian Twitter.

Sardana, who worked with Zee News, joined Aaj Tak in 2017 and, since then, he was hosting the debate show ''Dangal.'.0

