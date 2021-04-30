  1. Sify.com
  4. TV Journalist Rohit Sardana dies of Covid

Source :Sify
Author :Sify
Last Updated: Fri, Apr 30th, 2021, 17:09:40hrs
rohit

New Delhi: Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary informed about his untimely demise through a tweet earlier.

Soon after the news of his death spread, senior politicians, his media colleagues and netizens took to social media to offer condolences. Senior Congress leader Raj Babbar tweeted, "Shocked that the brilliant Newsperson #RohitSardana ji is no more. Sensitive & learned his presence on the screen was so reassuring. May the Almighty give strength to his family to bear the loss."

Many netizens also expressed shock at the sudden shock of the popular anchor and Rohit Sardana soon became the top trend on Indian Twitter.

Sardana, who worked with Zee News, joined Aaj Tak in 2017 and, since then, he was hosting the debate show ''Dangal.'.0
 

