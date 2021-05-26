TV journo accused of impersonation & kidnapping in Kolkata

The accused reporter, who worked for Republic Bangla, has been suspended by private television channel with immediate effect.

Kolkata, May 26 (IAS) A television reporter in Bengal -- Avishek Sengupta -- is under the scanner of Kolkata Police after he was allegedly found involved in the extortion and kidnapping a businessman in the city.

According to the FIR lodged by the wife of the businessman at the Kasba police station in Kolkata, seven men and a woman had entered their residence impersonating as CBI officers, and took away the businessman along with his laptop, pen drive and Rs 15 lakh in cash.

The complainant also alleged that they demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore for the release of the kidnapped businessman. Kolkata Police are on the lookout for Sengupta and his associates, who are presently absconding.

"They had prior planning. We are looking into the matter seriously," said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

Meanwhile, Republic TV took to Twitter to announce the suspension of the reporter, who was on probation period with its network channel Republic Bangla.

Detailing the incident, the channel informed that a reporter named Avisekh Sengupta has been suspended from service with immediate effect as he is allegedly said to be involved in not just a case of impersonation, but even kidnapping.

Republic said that it was brought to their notice on Tuesday that Sengupta is facing serious charges of impersonation of a public servant, fabrication of identity and kidnapping, among others. He was not a confirmed employee of Republic Bangla and he stands suspended with effect from May 25, 2021, it said.

--IANS

sbg/arm