TV personality Jagee John found dead at her home in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Television personality and celebrity chef Jagee John was found dead at her home located in Kuravankonam locality of Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening, police said.

John's body was found in the kitchen of her residence at around 4 pm by one of her friends, who then alerted the police about the same.



Police said that the cause of death is yet to be established. There are no visible injury marks on the body.

"We are investigating the case. An inquest and postmortem will be conducted on Tuesday after which we will be able to get more details," police said. (ANI)

