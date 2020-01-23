Tweeple pay homage to Netaji on his 123rd birth anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Twitterati paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 123rd birth anniversary today. It was on this day in 1897, Netaji was born in Cuttack, Odisha.

Tributes are pouring in for the Indian freedom fighter who was known to be a prominent revolutionary during the independence movement against British rule in India.

A user on the micro-blogging site Twitter wrote, "#NetajiSubhasChandraBose who believed that freedom can't be earned by non-Violence. Giving India clarion call of 'Give Me Blood,I will give you Freedom' #Netaji the ultimate hero of Indian Freedom movement."

A Another wrote, "Salute to #subhashchandrabose sir! the Hero for 'we the people of India' on his Birth Anniversary. We should have but one desire Today. The desire is to die so that Bharat may live." A post read, "The founder of 'Azad Hind force' who played a major role in the freedom of India. But we all forgot those Force although. Ek din Hindustan unki iss kurbani ko yaad rkhega, Sayad samajh nhi paayega, prr yaad jarur krega." A Tweeple remarked, "One of the greatest patriots to grace the country allegedly died in 1945 but he continues to inspire millions even today. On his 123rd birth anniversary, we feel it's the right time to say that he is the perfect youth icon for today's generation.#subhashchandrabose #NetajiJayanti." saurav/rt