Tweeple react to Trump's comment over impeachment

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) As the Senate formally began its impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump, the President responded with a tweet to claim "I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL."

The impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump officially kicked off in the Republican-majority Senate with the reading of the two articles of impeachment the Democrat-majority House of Representatives approved last month.

So obviously, his tweet went viral, thus, leading to some hilarious jokes, memes and really good sarcasm on Twitter.

A user wrote: "Nice nice i just ate a big sandwich." "It wasn't a "PERFECT" phone call and the majority of Americans support impeachment of Trump...I stand with impeachment!...Who's with me?" asked one user. "The only perfect phone call is one you don't make" wrote another. A Tweeple remarked, "You're IMPEACHED because you're a low down, dirty, treasonous, conniving, conman, who used tax payer dollars to bribe a foreign government." A post read, "This is the biggest sham impeachment in the history of our country, shameful!" Substantial trial proceedings, however, will not begin until January 21 saurav/rt