Tweeple reacts over Zomato acquiring Uber Eats

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Desi foodies were left heartbroken after Zomato on Tuesday announced that it had acquired Uber's Food Delivery Business in India. According to sources, the deal is of around Rs 2,500 crore.

Taking to his Twitter handle Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal wrote: "Uber Eats India is now Zomato. Here's to better food for more people, and new beginnings."

Following the CEO Tweet, Zomato India from his official account tweeted: "It's a big day for us and an even bigger one for Uber Eats India -- all of us at Zomato want to thank everyone who has contributed to making UberEats India what it is today and especially you, the foodies. We look forward to this new beginning and exciting times, together."

Confirming the news, Uber Eats India wrote: "We entered food delivery in India in 2017 and today is when our journey takes a different route. Zomato has acquired Uber Eats in India and we'll no longer be available here with immediate effect. We wish all our users more good times with great food on the road ahead." "We will be shutting down our page now. If you have any queries, please feel free to reach out to our customer service. We are still available through http://help.uber.com/ubereats -- thanks for being with us and making our journey worthwhile" they added. Once this news came out in the open, social media has been abuzz with reactions. A user on the micro-blogging site Twitter wrote: "Dearly beloved @UberEats_IND, You will be missed. You were a blessing in disguise. We were a happy quartet. You, me, @ZomatoIN and @swiggy_in definitely made the strongest and the fattest gang. I'm going to eat away my sorrow. Love Foodie." A post read: "I am going to miss the tempting coupons of @UberEats_IND." "#UberEats acquired by #Zomato I don't like zomato ai, & had uninstalled Zomato coz of poor service. Besides they don't have Cash on delivery option. How stupid!! Every app- Swiggy etc has it A@ZomatoIN & BTW what happened to the credits that I had in my Uber account??" asked one user. A Tweeple remarked: "#Zomato may have bought #UberEats but no one can make Rajma Chawal like Mom!" saurav/dpb