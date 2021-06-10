Twelve killed in Myanmar Air Force plane crash

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], June 10 (ANI): Twelve people were killed as a Myanmar Air Force military transport plane crashed in a mountainous area in the country's Mandalay region, the local media reports said on Thursday.



Myanmar news portal The Irrawaddy said on Facebook that a plane crashed near Anisakan Village in Pyin Oo Lwin town in Mandalay.

According to an initial report from the local fire department, there were 16 people on board.

The story is still developing and further details are awaited in the matter. (ANI)





