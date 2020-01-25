Twenty-eight CBI personnel get President's Police Medal

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Twenty-eight officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on Republic Day- 2020, according to an official press release.

President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service have been awarded to seven officers/officials, while Police Medals for Meritorious Service have been awarded to 21 other officers.



CBI Joint Director Dhirendra Shankar Shukla and Deputy Superintendent of Police of CBI Ramaswamy Parthasarathy, have been conferred with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

The other recipients of President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service include ASPs Thondattuparambil Varghese (Cochin) and Diptendu Bhattacharya (Kolkata), Sub-Inspector Rajesh Singh in CBI Academy, Ghaziabad; Head Constables Om Prakash Bishnoi and Sanjay Kumar Bhat (New Delhi). (ANI)

