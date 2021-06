Twin blasts in Kabul, 5 dead

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 12 (ANI): Five people were killed in two blasts in different areas in the west of Kabul on Saturday afternoon, the Afghanistan Ministry of Interior Affairs said.

Citing the Ministry, TOLOnews reported that one of the blasts took place in the Dasht-e-Barchi area in Kabul’s District 13 and another happened after less than 30 minutes near Ali Jinnah Hospital in District 6.

According to the Ministry, the casualties are expected to rise.

The blasts are similar to two explosions that occurred in Kabul earlier this month and killed at least a dozen people, all civilians. (ANI)