Twitter abuzz as Paresh Rawal gears up for sequels

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) As Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal on Tuesday tweeted about the planned sequels to two of his movies, his fans welcomed the news and also posted funny comments and memes.The actor posted on @SirPareshRawal: "Hera Pheri and OMG... soon soon before the next monsoon!"

It got 700 retweets and 4.7K likes. Hera Pheri starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal was released in 2000. Its sequel Phir Hera Pheri came in 2006. Oh My God came in 2012.

One fan remarked: "It seems Paresh sir has come into form."

Another fan pleaded: "Sir, please bring Hera Pheri 3 soon." Alluding to two characters in the movie Hera Pheri, one fan posted: "Babu bhaiya, Hera Pheri should include Raju." One user tweeted: "Eagerly waiting for Hera Pheri 3... hope it happens for sure." One fan posted a funny question: "When will this next monsoon come, Babu bhaiya? Sir ji, this is the second time you are saying this." One fan offered advice to the actor: "Sir, make movies only, politics is not your cup of tea." tsb/saurav/sdr/bg