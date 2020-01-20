Twitter erupts after bureaucrat in MP heckled

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) A video showing the District Collector Nidhi Nivedita slapping an unruly protester and Deputy Collector Priya Verma indulging in a street fight is doing the rounds on the Internet. The clip showed a man pulling Priya Verma by her hair after she slapped her during a melee amid heavy police presence.

Hashtag #Terminate_Priya_Verma and #I_support_PriyaVerma is trending on twitter as Netizens were divided on social media, with some supporting and others against the official.

A user accusing the female official Priya Verma tweeted, "We demand #Terminate_priya_verma from her services as such officers are dangerous for our integrity & sovereignty."

Another wrote, "She should join Congress party and given award for chamchagiri of party. Shame on such DM..."

A post read, "Being an administrative post, DC has no right to beat the protestors. To maintain law and order is the duty of the police. But here Ms #PriyaVerma has herself started beating protestors and all for chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'."

"What an utter shameful and unprofessional way of tackling the situation. Unnecessary sheroism" read one post.

However, other twitter users came out in support of the Rajgarh Deputy Collector Priya Verma and wrote, "If this was done by #AntiCAA_NRC_NPR protesters in #UP then the Sanghi police could have shot them. Salute to Priya Verma. #WeSupportPriyaVerma."

A Tweeple remarked, "Shame On BJP & RSS workers for misbehaving with Deputy Collector #PriyaVerma In #IndiaSupportCAA Rally In #Rajgarh In #MadhyaPradesh. Today, the officer won the heart."

"BJP activists pulled hair of Rajgarh Deputy Collector Priya Verma. The BJP took out a pro-CAA rally without permission and Dy Collector tried to stop them and sanghi goons attacked her," wrote another.

