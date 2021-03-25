Twitter exploring Facebook-style emoji reactions

"We're exploring additional ways for people to express themselves in conversations happening on Twitter," a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report on Wednesday.

The micro-blogging platform has begun a survey asking users on how they feel about a broader set of emoji-style reactions, reports TechCrunch.

San Francisco, March 25 (IANS) Twitter is working on a new feature where its users will be able to express themselves in Facebook-style emojis.

The survey proposes reaction emojis, like heart (like), laughing face with tears (funny), thinking face (interesting) and crying face (sad), among others.

Twitter is also planning a general like or dislike for the tweet with either a thumbs up or thumbs down and more such emojis.

The survey "asked the respondents how they would want to take advantage of a downvote or dislike".

The Twitter emoji research is still in early stages.

Twitter's design chief Dantley Davis recently hinted that such emojis might be coming soon.

"We'll have something for you soon," he replied to a user who said that Twitter should go the way of LinkedIn and Facebook and offer several reaction emojis rather than just a heart.

Twitter has already been launching emojis for specific days and festivals especially in India.

