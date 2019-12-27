Twitter fans gush as Salman tweets on niece's birth

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Bollywood super star Salman Khan wrote a heartfelt tweet on Friday evening after his sister Arpita Khan welcomed a baby girl into her family on his birthday.

His Twitter fans in turn tweeted more congratulatory messages to Salman, whose tweet got 4.6K retweets and 33K likes.

Salman wrote on @BeingSalmanKhan: "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank you Arpita and Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her and may she grow up and make everyone proud. Thank you for all the love and respect. You all have been very kind; thank you, thank you, thank you!"

In reply, a fan gushed: "We love you Megastar, till our last breath." "Welcome cutie pie, Ayat," trilled another fan. "Such a beautiful name, Masha Allah. Congratulations to everyone #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan," wrote one fan. One fan posted: "Lakh lakh vadhayian, Salman Sir!" "Congratulations Salman for becoming Mamu again," said one fan. One fan posted: "Congratulations to Arpita and the whole family." A video clip of Salman Khan conversing with people while sitting at a table did the rounds on the social media. He was heard saying: "Today, we are blessed with Ayat and I saw her picture first thing in the morning. That is the best thing. From today, the significance of December 27 has changed." "There were two names in consideration for the newborn. Siphara and Ayat and Arpita went with Ayat." he added. tsb/rt