Twitter fans of Modi tweet support on CAA, NRC

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reassured the nation that no one's citizenship was under threat after the changes in the Citizenship Act were brought, his supporters tweeted their support to him.

#NarendraModi trended on Twitter with 4,501 tweets, with people airing their support even as others opposed the changed statute as also the National Register of Citizens.

One supporter quoted Modi in his tweet: "Citizenship Amendment Bill is not for Indians, neither Hindus nor Muslims. People are spreading rumours about #NRC."

Another supporter said: "Sir, @narendramodi you hit hard and it's best." "Rumours about Muslims in detention centres is a rumour spread by the Congress and 'urban naxals'. It's a lie, it's a lie, it's a lie," another post quoted the Prime Minister's speech at the Ramlila Maidan here. Many other Twitter users opposed the government's move on CAA and NRC, apart from alleged police action against protesters. tsb/skp/