Twitter finally working on 'Undo Send' button: Report

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) As millions of Twitter user demand an Edit button to correct spelling errors in their tweets, app researcher Jane Manchun Wong has spotted a new "Undo Send" button that is in the works.

Gmail offers a similar option for emails, where it provides a short window to stop messages from being sent after clicking the "Send" button.

The undo button doubles as a progress bar, which appears to show you how long you have to undo a tweet before it gets sent," reports The Verge.

Last year, reports surfaced that Twitter has started working towards its paid subscription service that will provide users options like "Undo Send" button, along with an ability to tweet longer and high-quality videos.

The 'Undo Send' button is likely to provide a 30-second window for users to recall or withdraw a tweet with typos and other errors before anyone can see it.

This will, however, be only an alternative to the 'Edit' button users have been demanding for years.

Twitter aims to more than double its total annual revenue to over $7.5 billion in 2023 with at least 315 million mDAU (monetisable daily active users), its CEO Jack Dorsey has said.

"Our goal is to more than double our total annual revenue to over $7.5 billion in 2023. This requires us to gain market share with performance ads, grow brand advertising, and expand our products to small and medium sized businesses throughout the world," the Twitter CEO said during the virtual analyst day.

Twitter ended 2020 with 192 million daily users, up 27 per cent (year-over-year) with growth from product improvements reaching an all-time high last year.

