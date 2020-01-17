Twitter hails Rohit Sharma for milestone achievement

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Twiterati on Friday hailed Rohit Sharma after he set a new world record by becoming the fastest to reach 7,000 ODI runs as an opening batsman in the second ODI against Australia in Rajkot.

India vice-captain Sharma took 137 innings to reach the milestone, breaking the record of former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla, who achieved the feat in 147 innings. Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar took 160 innings to reach the landmark.

Twitterati was in awe of Sharma and praised the swashbuckling batsman.

A user wrote on Twitter, "Very very well played @ImRo45...keep going." A post read: "Well played Rohit Sharma!...You are really one of the best players in the world." A Tweeple remarked, "Wow u beauty @ImRo45 what a player another milestone...always treat to watch." saurav/arm