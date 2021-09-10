Twitter is testing FB-like emoji reax for tweets

According to iMore, for a limited time users in Turkey will be able to use four new emojis alongside the like heart, "tears of joy", "thinking face", "clapping hands" and "crying face".

For now, it's unclear if and when they will come to other regions.

San Francisco, Sep 10 (IANS) Micro-blogging site Twitter has started testing new emoji reactions for users in Turkey for a limited time.

Twitter says it chose these icons after conducting surveys and researching the most common words and emojis used in tweets.

Twitter is also hopeful the feature will create more positive vibes over a platform infamous for harassment and toxic conversations.

It also announced that it's testing edge-to-edge media in tweets on iOS, creating a more full-screen, almost Instagram-like experience for the photos and videos in your timeline.

In an email to The Verge, the micro-blogging site wrote that it is testing the change because it wants to better support conversations that are both visual and text-based.

This change, if it rolls out beyond a select group of iOS users, also helps Twitter address concerns over image cropping that it's been dealing with over the last few years.

--IANS

wh/in