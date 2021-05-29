Twitter is working on Facebook-like tweet reactions view

According to researcher Jane Manchun Wong, alongside the "Like" button, Twitter is also working on "Cheer," "Hmm," "Sad," and "Haha" reactions.

San Francisco, May 29 (IANS) Micro-blogging platform Twitter is reportedly working on a Facebook-like tweet reactions view that includes adding some new emojis.

It's still unclear when the platform is going to release this feature and how it's going to be implemented, 9To5Mac reported.

One of the concerns is about using these reactions to spread hate on the platform since for now, it's only possible to retweet and like a tweet, the report said.

Currently, only "Hmm" and "Haha" reactions have a proper emoji. "Cheer" and "Sad" have the same generic heart emoji of the "Like" button.

As reported by Wong, it's been at least a couple of weeks since Twitter pre-eminently started to work on this feature.

Recently, Twitter paused its blue badge verification programme within a week of its launch, saying it is now rolling in verifications requests that have reached it.

Twitter relaunched its new verification application process last week, beginning with six categories, and review public applications globally to help users earn the blue badge on the micro-blogging platform.

Twitter previously suspended the verification way back in 2017, before relaunching it this year.

The company relaunched the verification programme with six categories -- government; companies, brands and organisations; news organisations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; and activists, organisers and other influential individuals.

--IANS

vc/ash