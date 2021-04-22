Twitter launches 4K image support for iOS, Android

"Time to Tweet those high res pics –– the option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available for everyone," the company wrote on its Twitter Support handle.

Twitter users can opt for high resolution images under the "Data Usage" setting in the Twitter preferences to view and uploaded images in 4K.

San Francisco, April 22 (IANS) Micro-blogging site Twitter has rolled out support to upload 4K images for iOS and Android users.

"To start uploading and viewing images in 4K, update your high-quality image preferences in "Data usage" settings," it added.

Twitter already supports higher-resolution images on the web.

In March, the micro-blogging site had announced that it is running a test with select iOS and Android users to give people an accurate preview of how their images will appear when they Tweet a photo.

Currently, Twitter algorithms automatically crops images to make them display in a more condensed way in the timeline, the company said earlier.

Going forward, people in the test will see that most Tweets with a single image in standard aspect ratio will appear uncropped when posted, it added.

As the micro-blogging site has just announced this feature, it may take a few hours to appear for everybody.

--IANS

vc/na