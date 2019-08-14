Twitter launches Ashoka Chakra emoji for 73rd Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A day before India's 73rd Independence Day, Twitter India launched a specially designed emoji of the Ashoka Chakra.

The emoji of the Ashoka Chakra depicts the Dharma Chakra - a wheel represented with 24 spokes in the Indian tri-colour.

The emoji which was made live today on Twitter will be live till August 18. Users will be able add it to their tweets using hashtags in Hindi, English and several Indian languages such as Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali and Oriya.



This isn't the first time that Twitter came out with a special emoji to mark India's Independence Day. For previous years, emojis of the Red Fort and Indian flag made their way to the micro-blogging website.

This year's Ashoka Chakra emoji is also representative of India's 'peacetime military decoration awarded for valour, courageous action or self-sacrifice away from the battlefield'. (ANI)

