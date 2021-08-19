Twitter making it easier for other apps to point to Spaces

San Francisco, Aug 19 (IANS) Micro-blogging site Twitter is updating its API v2 so that developers can look up its Spaces social audio rooms.

The company said that it could allow them to share information about Spaces more easily outside the Twitter app, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

Twitter has been rapidly improving Spaces, but before now, you could only see them on Twitter's own apps. But starting on Wednesday, "all developers using the new Twitter API v2 will be able to look up live or scheduled Spaces using criteria like Spaces ID, user ID, or keyword," Twitter said.