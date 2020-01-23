Twitter roasts Abdul Razzaq for his comments on Kohli

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq is grabbing headlines after making questionable remarks on India skipper Virat Kohli.

It all started after Razzaq termed Kohli as a "fantastic player", but said that he believed the India skipper was "lucky" as he got full support from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

After the statement of Razzaq went viral, fans on Twitter did not hesitate to express their displeasure over the comments made by the former cricketer.

Taking a dig at Razzaq, a user asked, "Kya phookta hai ye?" Another user tweeted, "Abdulrazzaq statement is rubbish and a good joke... there are a bunch of fools in Pak, He is one of them... he is jealous of bcci because pak players are not included to play IPL and not able to increase their bank balance in that Deep frustration he saying all B******T." Another post read, "Someone has to tell #AbdulRazzaq to stop dreaming about @TheRealPCB and @OfficialPSL standards and accept the truth that even the uncapped/Bench players from @IPL can beat the best of #PSL & #PCB." A Tweeple remarked, "@ARazzaqPak After 'Bumrah Baby Shower' comment, another nonsense comment." Razzaq was earlier slammed by the Tweeple for making a statement on India seamer Jasprit Bumrah. "After having faced world class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. Pressure would have been on him," Razzaq had said. Tweeple, as expected, was not amused and had trolled the former cricketer heavily on social media. saurav/arm